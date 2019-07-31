good morning america

Taylor Swift to perform on 'Good Morning America' from Central Park the day before her album release

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift fans will not be able to calm down on August 22. That's because she's performing live on "Good Morning Ameria" from New York's Central Park.

Swift herself made the announcement in a short video that played in Times Square during "GMA" on Wednesday.


The surprise announcement comes as the "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series is well underway. Still ahead are concerts with Pitbull, Chance the Rapper and more.

Details have not yet been revealed about how to attend Swift's big concert, but for some of the other Central Park concerts this summer, you can request free tickets here.

The concert will come just one day before Swift's new album, "Lover," gets released on August 23. The new album includes singles "Me" and "You Need To Calm Down."

The video in the player above is from a previous story about Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcentral parktaylor swiftconcertu.s. & worldgood morning america
GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Former Disney actress Bella Thorne opens up about being pansexual
Is 'Black Widow' a prequel? Here's what Scarlett Johnasson says
Where in the world is ABC7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui?
Robin Roberts honored for courage at the 2019 NBA Awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews contain fire at United maintenance facility at SFO
Gilroy Garlic Festival killer's motive still a mystery
Police: 1 newborn dead after twins found near Fairfield dumpster
Father of Bay Area teen charged in officer's death arrives in Rome
AccuWeather Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue
Videos released of suspect in Bodega Bay LSD-fueled rampage, police shooting
Morning Update: Gilroy shooting, father of murder suspect in Italy, new Juul health concerns
Show More
Stories of heroism and survival as Gilroy stands strong together
Reports: Giants talking to teams about Madison Bumgarner
What to know ahead of tonight's Democratic debate
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
Violent SF Chinatown assault suspects seen in new photos, video
More TOP STORIES News