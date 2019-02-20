JEOPARDY

ABC7's Reggie Aqui speaks with 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek about a new format for All-Star Games airing on ABC

Reggie talks with Alex Trebek about 'Jeopardy!'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Alex Trebek has hosted "Jeopardy" for 35 years but starting tonight it will be very foreign for him. Contestants will be competing as teams for the first ever "Jeopardy" All-Star Games Tournament which runs for the next 10 days. Six teams composed of 3 people will play against each other in hopes if winning the $1 million grand prize! Viewers will be thrilled to see some of their favorite past winners battling it out against each other. How will the teams strategize? Will they be able to work together? How will they wager is final "Jeopardy"? It will be exciting to see it all unfold starting tonight on ABC7!

RELATED: ABC7's Reggie Aqui goes to 'Jeopardy!' audition

You can watch ABC7's Reggie Aqui attempt to be a Jeopardy contestant.

Watch "Jeopardy!" every weekday at 7 p.m. on ABC7.
