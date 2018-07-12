ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Tekashi69 arrested following alleged choking incident at Galleria Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Rapper Tekashi69 arrested following alleged choking incident at Galleria Mall in January. (Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Rapper Tekashi69 has been arrested in New York City on an outstanding warrant related to an alleged choking incident at the Galleria Mall.

Tekashi69, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is accused of grabbing a fan by the neck during an incident at the mall on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, the confrontation stemmed from the fan pulling out his camera to record Tekashi69. The teen told investigators that the rapper yelled at him to erase the video and bodyguards also "surrounded him in a intimidating way."

RELATED: Officials arrest second supect in XXXTentacion murder

In effort to not get hurt, the teen told police that he erased the video, documents stated.

During the investigation, police interviewed the teen's mother who corroborated her son's claim that he was choked by Tekashi69.

The rapper was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity arrestcrimeu.s. & worldcelebrityinvestigation
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News