Arts & Entertainment

THE 2020 COUNTRY MEGATICKET

18 Artists. 7 Shows. 1 Megaticket.

Live Nation & Shoreline Amphitheatre are proud to announce THE 2020 COUNTRY MEGATICKET featuring 7 major country tours and 18 different artists performing at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View during the 2020 summer concert season!

Enter for your chance to win one (1) pair of lawn passes for entry into ALL SEVEN SHOWS:

Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae on Friday, May 29; Sugarland plus special guests on Friday, June 26; Luke Bryan with Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack on Friday, July 17; Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell, HARDY on Friday, July 31; Tim McGraw with Midland, Ingrid Andress on Friday, August 21; Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver on Friday, September 25; and Rascal Flatts - Farewell Tour plus special guests on Thursday, October 1.

>>ENTER HERE!

Enter once per day, now through Wednesday, 1/29/20, at 12:00 a.m.

Official Rules

Buy tickets

For more concert excitement, follow Live Nation at:
Facebook - @LiveNationBayArea
Twitter - @LiveNationSF
Instagram - @LiveNationSF
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcontestspromotionsabc7 contests and promotionsmusiclive nation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Watch Midday Live streaming now
Livermore police investigate officer-involved shooting during DUI stop
Cell phone, laptop thefts surged on BART in 2019
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, afternoon sun
Show More
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
'Outlet challenge' could cause serious injury, fire official warns
Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over 'Russians' comment
WATCH IN 60: Spike in BART thefts, SF Restaurant Week, BTS coming to Levi's Stadium
BART resumes normal service after smoke in San Bruno
More TOP STORIES News