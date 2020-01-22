18 Artists. 7 Shows. 1 Megaticket.
Live Nation & Shoreline Amphitheatre are proud to announce THE 2020 COUNTRY MEGATICKET featuring 7 major country tours and 18 different artists performing at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View during the 2020 summer concert season!
Enter for your chance to win one (1) pair of lawn passes for entry into ALL SEVEN SHOWS:
Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae on Friday, May 29; Sugarland plus special guests on Friday, June 26; Luke Bryan with Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack on Friday, July 17; Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell, HARDY on Friday, July 31; Tim McGraw with Midland, Ingrid Andress on Friday, August 21; Jason Aldean with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver on Friday, September 25; and Rascal Flatts - Farewell Tour plus special guests on Thursday, October 1.
>>ENTER HERE!
Enter once per day, now through Wednesday, 1/29/20, at 12:00 a.m.
Official Rules
Buy tickets
