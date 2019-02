The 3 best adventure movies screening around Walnut Creek this week

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

In the mood for some entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of adventure movies showing on the big screen in and around Walnut Creek.Read on for the top-ranked adventure films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."It won for Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.It's screening at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. With an 86 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 71percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures - and repurposes a timeless legend - for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."It's screening at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."You can catch it at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Thursday, Feb. 7.