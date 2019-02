The 3 best dramas screening around Daly City this week

The Favourite

Looking to confront the human condition? Check out this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Daly City.Here are the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With ten Academy Award nominations, a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14.The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."It's playing at Century 20 Daly City and XD (1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets With an 82 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 16. It's received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.The site's critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."Catch it on the big screen at Century 20 Daly City and XD (1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch according to the viewing public. It has received five Oscar nods, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Rami Malek.The site offers a consensus that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."It's screening at Century 20 Daly City and XD (1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets