ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 3 best movies screening in Daly City this week

By Hoodline
Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worthwhile? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Daly City.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on December 14, with a consensus that the Best Animated Feature nominee "matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Century 20 Daly City and XD (1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With a critical approval rating of 88 percent and an audience score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, the modern Arthurian fantasy "recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

You can catch it at Century 20 Daly City and XD (1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released on Friday, February 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

Interested? It's playing at Century 20 Daly City and XD (1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
