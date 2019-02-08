ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 4 best movies screening around Dublin this week

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Dublin.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

Get a piece of the action at Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX (5000 Dublin Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Stan & Ollie



With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public

With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."

Catch it on the big screen at Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX (5000 Dublin Blvd.) through Friday, Feb. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With an 88 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has proven a solid option since its release . The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

Get a piece of the action at Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX (5000 Dublin Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

Interested? It's playing at Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX (5000 Dublin Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
