The 4 best movies screening around Emeryville this week

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Favourite

Bumblebee

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Emeryville.Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14.The site's critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."It's screening at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "If Beale Street Could Talk" has received stellar notices since its release. Regina King earned a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film.The site's critical consensus notes, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."Get a piece of the action at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14.According to the site's critical consensus, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."It's screening at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bumblebee" has become a surprise favorite since its release on Dec. 21. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."Catch it on the big screen at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets