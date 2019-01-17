ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 4 best movies screening around Emeryville this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Emeryville.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14.

The site's critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

It's screening at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

If Beale Street Could Talk



After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.

With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has received stellar notices since its release. Regina King earned a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film.

The site's critical consensus notes, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14.

According to the site's critical consensus, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

It's screening at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a surprise favorite since its release on Dec. 21. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 top films worth checking out in Concord this week
4 top films worth checking out in Dublin this week
Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around San Mateo
The best movies screening in Pleasant Hill this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Judge tentatively finds uninsulated PG&E power lines sparked 2017-2018 wildfires
Housing just for teachers to keep them in the Bay Area
What you need to know about Bay Area Women's March 2019
Police identify homeless man killed by falling tree branch in Oakland
Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK weekend?
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
South Bay reservoir levels rise significantly after storms
Show More
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
DMV mistake 'junks' expensive car
Winds topple massive Ginkgo tree in Larkspur
Post-storm cleanup efforts underway in the South Bay
Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season
More News