The 4 best movies screening around Mountain View this week

Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worthwhile? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Mountain View.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action." Get a piece of the action at Century Cinemas 16 (1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 9 and Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre (2575 California St., Suite 601) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Get a piece of the action at Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre (2575 California St., Suite 601) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Interested? It's playing at Century Cinemas 16 (1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 9 and Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre (2575 California St., Suite 601) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Catch it on the big screen at Century Cinemas 16 (1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 9 and Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre (2575 California St., Suite 601) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
