The 4 best movies screening around Pleasant Hill this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
It's screening at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Friday, Feb. 15. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Catch it on the big screen at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
With an 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Get a piece of the action at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a 73 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Get a piece of the action at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.