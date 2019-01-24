ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 4 best movies screening around San Mateo this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
On the hunt for date night ideas? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around San Mateo.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.

Set to be released on Friday, Jan. 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
