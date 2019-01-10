ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 5 best movies screening around Dublin this week

Image: Aquaman/TMDb

By Hoodline
Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worth your time (and money)? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Dublin.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse





Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action." Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX (5000 Dublin Blvd.) through Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

You can catch it at Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX (5000 Dublin Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Catch it on the big screen at Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX (5000 Dublin Blvd.) through Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman





Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

It's playing at Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX (5000 Dublin Blvd.) through Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

You can catch it at Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX (5000 Dublin Blvd.) through Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The very best movies screening in Concord this week
Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Mountain View
The 5 best movies screening around San Jose this week
Explore the best of Tbilisi with cheap flights from San Jose
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 'upset' passengers detained after SF-bound flight diverted to Oakland
VIDEO: Giants announce renaming of AT&T Park to Oracle Park
Gov. Gavin Newsom offers $144 billion budget, ups savings
Californians can use driver's license to fly until April 10 after extension extended
Where is SF? Fog blankets the city
Bay Area commuters happy to have new ferry service
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
VIDEO: Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride in SoCal
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Foggy but no rain today
Will new East Bay transit option save you money?
Dead raccoon brought into SF McDonald's, customers not lovin' it
Dog walker caught on camera attacking dog in Danville
88-year-old San Francisco woman attacked, suffers life-threatening injuries
More News