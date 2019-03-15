The 5 best movies screening around Dublin this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Apollo 11
A look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Apollo 11" has been a must-watch since its release on March 8. Entertainment Weekly's Chris Nashawaty said, "The NASA mission at the heart of the must-see documentary 'Apollo 11' reminds you what it feels to be truly awestruck," while Jake Coyle of the Associated Press noted, "'Apollo 11' might not tell you anything you don't already know about the moon landing. But it will make you feel it, and see it, anew."
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has been a must-watch since its release on Feb. 14.
"A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," according to Jay Weissberg of Variety, while the Hollywood Reporter's Deborah Young said, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018.
"This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," noted Lawrence Ware of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Feb. 22. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "So much of 'The Hidden World' is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," and the New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski noted, "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy.'"
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The San Diego Reader's Scott Marks said, "Is it a feel-good charmer poised to rake in greenbacks and Oscar gold? You bet! But don't let that keep you away from this overall well balanced (and timed) look forward from the safe distance of America's motley past," while Christopher Orr of the Atlantic stated, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them."
