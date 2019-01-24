ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 5 best movies screening around Emeryville this week

Image: Aquaman/TMDb

By Hoodline
Need date night ideas? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Emeryville.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

It won for Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.

It's playing at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress. It received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Yorgos Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director, Olivia Colman for Best Actress, while Weisz and Stone were for Best Supporting Actress.

It's playing at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise - and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

It's playing at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.

Set to be released on Friday, Jan. 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Per the site's critical consensus, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures - and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

It's playing at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

You can catch it at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
