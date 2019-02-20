The 5 best movies screening around Emeryville this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 22, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon unites his friends and enemies, and they become knights who join forces with the legendary wizard Merlin. Together, they must save mankind from the wicked enchantress Morgana and her army of supernatural warriors.
With a Tomatometer Score of 89 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release on Jan. 25. "It falls short of enchanting but it's never less than fun and likable. Watch it through the eyes of your inner teenager and you'll have a blast," noted Philip De Semlyen of Time Out.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," and Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. Green Book may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 73 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, " Cold Pursuit' works as intended."
