ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 5 best movies screening around Mountain View this week

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Mountain View.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a Spider-Man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14.

The site's critical consensus approves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Catch it on the big screen at Century Cinemas 16 (1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

'The Favourite'



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus declares, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

The movie will be well represented at this year's Academy Awards. "The Favourite" earned 10 Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture.

It's screening at Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre (2575 California St., Suite 601) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

'Bumblebee'



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

It's playing at Century Cinemas 16 (1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.) through Friday, Feb. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

'The Kid Who Would Be King'



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With an 88 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release, with a consensus that the kid-focused fantasy flick "recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre (2575 California St., Suite 601) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

'Cold Pursuit'



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released today, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The site's critical consensus has it that, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

Get a piece of the action at Century Cinemas 16 (1500 N. Shoreline Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineMountain View
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The 3 highest-rated movies screening in Berkeley this week
Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around San Jose
The 5 best movies screening around Pleasant Hill this week
The very best movies screening in San Mateo this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Armed man barricaded in Denny's restaurant in Campbell
Oakland students march in support of teachers in labor negotiations
Wells Fargo Bank robbed in Pleasanton: Police
Alameda police search for suspect in student assault at Island High School
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Chill and unsettled weekend
NTSB arrives in SF to investigate gas pipe line explosion
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Show More
Caltrans monitoring concrete repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Source provides theory on why concrete is falling from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Acting attorney general faces grilling from House Democrats
More News