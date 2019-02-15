ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 5 best movies screening in Redwood City this week

Need date night ideas? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Redwood City.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on December 14, with a consensus that the Best Animated Feature nominee "matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Catch it on the big screen at Century 20 Downtown Redwood City and XD (825 Middlefield Road) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

It's playing at Century 20 Downtown Redwood City and XD (825 Middlefield Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.

Five Academy Award nominations back up a critical consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

Get a piece of the action at Century 20 Downtown Redwood City and XD (825 Middlefield Road) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

With a 73 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that the revenge flick "delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

Catch it on the big screen at Century 20 Downtown Redwood City and XD (825 Middlefield Road) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a critical approval rating of 61 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch.

The movie scored six Oscar nominations, although the site's critical consensus suggests that, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

Catch it on the big screen at Century 20 Downtown Redwood City and XD (825 Middlefield Road) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
