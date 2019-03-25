The best health and wellness events in San Francisco this week

Self-Care For Caregivers: Essential Oils & Meditation 101

Salt in My Soul: Celebration of the Life of Mallory Smith

On Conscious Cannabis and Psychedelics: A Conversation with Daniel McQueen and Natalie Metz

Dementia Caregiver Wellness Day 2019

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?From support for caregivers to cannabis-based therapeutics, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---First up, nurses and other caregivers are the main audience for this session on meditation and essential oils for self-care. "The Nurtured Nurse" (aka Tasha Triana) and team will provide snacks, drinks and tips on both increasing energy and how to wind down. Anchor Meditation teacher, Hailey Lott, will lead a mindfulness meditation session, as well.Tuesday, March 26, 7-8:45 p.m.Saje Natural Wellness, 1913 Fillmore St.$15Next, this event combines yoga, a book release and the celebration of Mallory Smith's life through her recently published memoir, "Salt in My Soul: An Unfinished Life." Smith succumbed to disease in 2017 after a life dedicated to healthcare reform, social justice and happiness. On Wednesday, family and friends will gather for yoga, discussion and reflection.Wednesday, March 27, 5:45-8 p.m.Karma Yoga, 1906 Union St.Free (suggested $25 donation)Also on Wednesday, the California Institute of Integral Studies hosts the Executive Director of the Center for Medicinal Mindfulness, Daniel McQueen. McQueen has been exploring the therapeutic uses of cannabis (and other drugs) to treat psychological disorders.Wednesday, March 27, 7-9 p.m.California Institute of Integral Studies, 1453 Mission St.$20Finally, those who are caring for a loved-one with dementia are invited to this free day of relaxation and resilience. Across four different one-hour sessions, you'll choose from yoga, nature walks, improv, movement, writing, art and community building.Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.San Francisco County Fair Building, 1199 Ninth Ave.Free