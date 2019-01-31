The best kid-friendly events and deals in San Jose this weekend

Lunar New Year Celebration

Looking for family-friendly events and deals to keep the kids busy this weekend?From a Chinese New Year celebration to art classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Ring in the Year of the Pig at the Children's Discovery Museum's Lunar New Year celebration. The event will include Vietnamese and Chinese traditions like calligraphic art, lion dances and more.Saturday, February 2, 10 a.m.Children's Discovery Museum, 180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA 95110FreeJoin the 3Quest Challenge in its digital adventure scavenger hunt, in which groups of players trek through the city solving puzzles, gathering clues and completing challenges. 3Quest Challenge is offering a discount for groups of two, four or six people.110 S. Market St., Downtown San Jose$19 for two (52 percent discount off regular price); $39 for four (51 percent off); $59 for six (51 percent off)The Willow Glen Music School is offering half off on four or six once-weekly guitar lessons. The group class, which will be taught by professional musicians, is open to players of all skill levels.Willow Glen Music School, 1060 Willow St., Willow Glen$89 for four classes (47 percent discount off regular price); $125 for six classes (50 percent discount off regular price)Stop by the VE Art Studio for deals on one-hour art classes for beginner, intermediate and advanced students. The beginners class is open to children between the ages of four and eight and will focus on drawing fundamentals.Intermediate classes, which emphasize line, shape and shade, are open to ages eight through twelve; and the advanced-level classes teach watercolor and oil paint skills to children 12 and older.VE Art Studio, 4055 Evergreen Village Square, Evergreen$13 Beginner/Intermediate (38 percent discount off regular price); $21 Advanced (40 percent discount off regular price)