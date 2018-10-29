The best movies and TV shows coming to streaming in November

Homecoming (Amazon, Nov. 2)

House of Cards: Season 6 (Netflix, Nov. 2)

Fifty Shades Freed (HBO, Nov. 3)

Married With Children: Complete Seasons 1-11 (Hulu, Nov. 9)

Outlaw King (Netflix, Nov. 9)

Sesame Street, Season 49 (HBO, Nov, 10)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (Netflix, Nov. 30)

With November comes a chill in the air, which makes it the perfect time to snuggle up on the couch and binge-watch movies and TV shows on your favorite streaming services.Ready to get cozy? Here are the best movies and TV shows coming to streaming services in November.This is the first time Julia Roberts has starred in a television series, and it's a doozy of a psychological thriller. Created by's Sam Esmail, the drama follows Heidi, a woman who used to work at a facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. But now, years later, Heidi is being asked troubling questions about what really went on at the center.The final season of the political drama puts Robin Wright's Claire Underwood front and center in the Oval Office, after she succeeds her husband as president (the show had to change things up when star Kevin Spacey was fired following sexual misconduct allegations).The third and final film in the erotic drama franchise sees smoldering Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) getting married. But their happily ever is jeopardized by her stalker ex-boss and one of his former lovers.The classic Fox comedy really pushed the envelope by subverting sitcom tropes when it aired from 1987 to 1997. Instead of a father who knew best and perfect kids, there was misanthropic dad Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill), lazy mom Peggy (Katey Sagal), ditzy daughter Kelly (Christina Applegate), and awkward son Bud (David Faustino).The period epic stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, King of Scots (who followed William Wallace), who wages war against England after he's declared an outlaw. The movie is already getting buzz for a controversial scene where Pine shows full-frontal nudity.The beloved children's show returns, bringing back favorite characters like Big Bird and Elmo. New this season is "Abby's Amazing Adventures" with Abby Cadabby, which shows how girls and boys can take charge of their own journeys.The sequel to Netflix's surprise holiday hit brings back Rose McIver as journalist Amber Moore and Ben Lamb as her prince. They're blissfully in love and getting married -- but the wedding is complicated by a political crisis.