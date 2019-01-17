ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best movies screening in Pleasant Hill this week

In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Pleasant Hill.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."

With a Golden Globe statue, a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14.

The site's critical consensus notes that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

You can catch it at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

If Beale Street Could Talk



After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.

With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release.

Per the site's critical consensus, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."

You can catch it at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus thatthe film "swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

It's playing at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
