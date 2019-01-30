The best performing and visual arts opportunities in San Jose this week

Super Stacked: Free Comedy in a Woodshop!

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in San Jose this week, from a free comedy show to professional photography lessons.---In the mood for some laughs? The Studio by Terra Amico, a hip wood shop near downtown Willow Glen, is hosting a free comedy show this Saturday. Guests are encouraged to grab a beer at Hapa's Brewery before the show. Attendees must be at least 18 years old.Saturday, February 2, 6-7:30 p.m.Studio by Terra Amico, 460 Lincoln Ave.FreeJoin the Hammer Theatre Center in its presentation of a compelling dance performance by choreographer Kyle Abraham, a 2013 MacArthur Fellowship winner and recipient of the 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award.The dance, which will be accompanied by Abraham's dance company, Abraham.In.Motion., is inspired by the historical and present-day struggles of African Americans.Friday, February 1, 7:30 p.m.Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio Walk$20 - $30Grab some friends and join Yaymaker's Plant Nite for this can't miss deal. The venue is offering multiple vouchers for one, two or four people to enjoy a day filled with drinking and decorating succulent plant arrangements.St. Leo's, 44 Race St.$27 (23 percent discount off regular price); $53 (24 percent discount off regular price); $106 (24 percent discount off regular price)The Aperture Academy is offering an introductory 3.5-hour photography lesson from an award-winning nature photographer. The class will focus on composition, which includes tips on the rule of thirds, aperture, shutter speed and white balance.The Aperture Academy, 2290 N. First St., North San Jose$104 (47 percent discount off regular price)