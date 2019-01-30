ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best performing and visual arts opportunities in San Jose this week

Photo: Ari He/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in San Jose this week, from a free comedy show to professional photography lessons.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Super Stacked: Free Comedy in a Woodshop!





In the mood for some laughs? The Studio by Terra Amico, a hip wood shop near downtown Willow Glen, is hosting a free comedy show this Saturday. Guests are encouraged to grab a beer at Hapa's Brewery before the show. Attendees must be at least 18 years old.

When: Saturday, February 2, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Studio by Terra Amico, 460 Lincoln Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Abraham.In.Motion




Join the Hammer Theatre Center in its presentation of a compelling dance performance by choreographer Kyle Abraham, a 2013 MacArthur Fellowship winner and recipient of the 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award.

The dance, which will be accompanied by Abraham's dance company, Abraham.In.Motion., is inspired by the historical and present-day struggles of African Americans.

When: Friday, February 1, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio Walk
Price: $20 - $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 24 Percent Off Tiny Terrarium and Zen Garden-Making





Grab some friends and join Yaymaker's Plant Nite for this can't miss deal. The venue is offering multiple vouchers for one, two or four people to enjoy a day filled with drinking and decorating succulent plant arrangements.
Where: St. Leo's, 44 Race St.
Price: $27 (23 percent discount off regular price); $53 (24 percent discount off regular price); $106 (24 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

47 Percent Off Photography Classes at Aperture Academy





The Aperture Academy is offering an introductory 3.5-hour photography lesson from an award-winning nature photographer. The class will focus on composition, which includes tips on the rule of thirds, aperture, shutter speed and white balance.

Where: The Aperture Academy, 2290 N. First St., North San Jose
Price: $104 (47 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Jose
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Emotional': Tom Hanks, Tim Allen finish 'Toy Story 4'
Escape from San Jose to Austin on a budget
5 best movies screening around San Jose this week
A Green Day tribute, taiko drumming and more: the best live music events in Berkeley this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago
Suspect arrested at Bay Bridge toll plaza for allegedly having gun
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Show More
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
SF residents voice opposition, support for plan to charge drivers on Lombard
Trendy diet of intermittent fasting used as tech productivity hack
Search continues for Ilene Misheloff after 30 years
More News