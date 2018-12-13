The best theater events in Berkeley this week

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Berkeley this week, from Lisa Rotham's Dragon in the Drop-off Lane to Don Reed's That Don Reed Show.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Lisa Rothman: Dragon in the Drop-Off Lane





Lisa Rothman's Dragon in the Drop-Off Lane portrays parenthood spun into a modern day fairytale. The play takes place at a Winter Solstice Carnival within the main character's ritzy childhood town, where she must avoid family members, PTA moms and a fire-breathing dragon while she grapples with her own parenting choices.

When: Thursday, December 13, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Marsh Theater, 2120 Allston Way
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Wizard of Oz





Visit familiar characters in the Berkeley Playhouse's production of The Wizard of Oz this Friday. The story follows Dorothy, a young girl who is carried to a magical land where she encounters both friends and foes on her journey back home. The play also features classic songs from the 20th century film and is open to all ages.
When: Friday, December 14, 7 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Playhouse, 2640 College Ave.
Price: $28
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Olga: A Farewell Concert



Olga: A Farewell Concert integrates theatrical song and dance in a cabaret that is inspired by an American perspective of Anton Chekhov's Russia. Through this musical performance, singer and actress Beth Wilmurt explores both the mind of her character, Olga, and the timeless qualms of existential yearning.

When: Saturday, December 15, 8 p.m.
Where: Aurora Theatre Company, 2081 Addison St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

That Don Reed Show





This one-man comedy show features Don Reed, an award-winning actor and comedian, as he traverses through stand-up, music and celebrity impressions in his latest sketch-variety show. The show will take place at The Marsh Berkeley Arts Center this Sunday.

When: Sunday, December 16, 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Marsh Theater, 2120 Allston Way
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
