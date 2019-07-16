Arts & Entertainment

The Concord Jazz Festival returns for the 50th Anniversary!

Concord Jazz Festival

The Concord Jazz Festival celebrates 50th Anniversary where it all began.

Be a part of this iconic event on Saturday, August 3rd at Concord Pavilion.

For more event information, visit Concord.com.

Concord Jazz and Live Nation are proud to present the 50th Anniversary Concord Jazz Festival, to be held on Saturday, August 3rd at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. 2019 marks the fiftieth anniversary of the festival, which began at a city park in 1969 and gave birth to the venerable Concord Jazz label. Concord Jazz continues its commitment to presenting the finest jazz and live music with this year's line-up.

Featured artists for the 50th Anniversary Concord Jazz Festival will include Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns, Esperanza Spalding, Chick Corea Spanish Heart Band, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra featuring Patti Austin, Jamison Ross, Carmen Bradford and special guests in a special Celebrating Ella set, Poncho Sanchez & his Latin Jazz Band, and many more to be announced soon. Doors for the festival will open at 2pm with the main stage beginning at 4pm.

"The Concord Jazz Festival was a cornerstone of the Concord Pavilion concert season for years and we're thrilled to bring this iconic event back for the 50th Anniversary celebration." said Aaron Siuda, Senior Vice President of Live Nation Northern California. "In conjunction with Concord Jazz, we've put together a stellar lineup that showcases many of the great artists that Concord Jazz represents."

