The Golden Gate Kennel Club Show is coming to San Francisco!
>> ENTER HERE for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets! Five (5) winners will be drawn.
ABC7 wants you to enter for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets (2 adult passes & 2 child passes) to The Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show at the Cow Palace on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26! Show times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the passes may be used for either date.
Meet the best of breeds with over 1,000 dogs from around the world as they compete daily for Best in Show. Learn from owners, breeders and dog adoption groups how to select and care for a dog that's a perfect fit for you and your family!
Enter once per day, now through 1/19/20 at 11:55 p.m.
Official Rules
For more information or to purchase tickets visit: goldengatekennelclub.com
For the latest updates and to join the conversation on social media, follow them on:
Facebook - @GoldenGateDogShow
Instagram - @GoldenGateKennelClub
Twitter - @GoldenGateKC
