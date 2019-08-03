The History of Concord Jazz (Official Documentary)

Official Documentary, "The History of Concord Jazz," takes us back to where it all began.
Watch the documentary here. Directed and edited by Lauren Jacobs.
"The creation of this festival by visionary Carl Jefferson in 1969 led directly to his formation of the Concord Jazz label just a few years later," said Concord Records President John Burk. "Therefore, we at Concord Jazz owe a great debt to Jefferson and the City of Concord, and we are thrilled to partner with Live Nation in bringing the Festival back home for its 50th Anniversary."
Concord Jazz and Live Nation are proud to present the 50th Anniversary Concord Jazz Festival, to be held on Saturday, August 3rd at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. 2019 marks the fiftieth anniversary of the festival, which began at a city park in 1969 and gave birth to the venerable Concord Jazz label. Concord Jazz continues its commitment to presenting the finest jazz and live music with this year's line-up.
Featured artists for the 50th Anniversary Concord Jazz Festival will include Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns, Esperanza Spalding, Chick Corea Spanish Heart Band, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra featuring Patti Austin, Jamison Ross, Carmen Bradford and special guests in a special Celebrating Ella set, Poncho Sanchez & his Latin Jazz Band, and many more to be announced soon. Doors for the festival will open at 2pm with the main stage beginning at 4pm.
"The Concord Jazz Festival was a cornerstone of the Concord Pavilion concert season for years and we're thrilled to bring this iconic event back for the 50th Anniversary celebration." said Aaron Siuda, Senior Vice President of Live Nation Northern California. "In conjunction with Concord Jazz, we've put together a stellar lineup that showcases many of the great artists that Concord Jazz represents."
For more event information, visit Concord.com.
Official Documentary credits:
Directed and Edited by Laurence Jacobs
Executive Producer: Heidi Tokheim Kalison
Media Archivist: Ellen Herdegen
Additional photos provided by: Coni Beeson, Jay Bedecarre
Special Thanks: John Burk, Glen Barros, Norman Lear, the Carl Jefferson Family, Friends of Concord, Renee Jones, Chris Clough, Laura Saez, Anoush Kirakosian, and Carlos Santana.
The History of Concord Jazz (Official Documentary)
