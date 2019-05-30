'The Last Black Man In San Francisco' premieres to large crowd in the Castro Theatre

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A homegrown movie, 'The Last Man Black Man in San Francisco', premiered at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco Wednesday night."It was fantastic! It Represented Frisco," exclaimed Rudy Corpuz Jr. of United Playaz, as he left the theatre after the movie."Poignant, powerful, very right now," said another moviegoer."It was amazing, beautifully done, everyone should see it," said a woman who's studying film.Earlier in the evening, the creators and stars of the movie hit the red carpet."Names on the marquee," said Joe Talbot to his childhood best friend, Jimmie Fails, who starred in the movie.The two have been thinking about this movie since they were kids growing up in San Francisco. They officially started making the film five years ago. Talbot wrote, directed and produced 'The Last Man Black Man in San Francisco'."My first job was at the Castro, so it's a little hard to put into words all the feelings," said Talbot and about his film debut at The Castro Theatre."We all know the city is changing and so in our own small way, we're trying to capture the San Francisco that we love and put it on screen," explained Talbot."This is nothing short of unbelievable. I never thought we'd be able to do this," said an emotional Fails, on a packed red carpet.Fails' real life inspired the story about a fictional Jimmie, who dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home that his grandfather built in San Francisco."It's my valentine to the city that raised me and that I love," said Fails."These are my kids right here! these are my twins," said Jamal Truelove, who spent six years in prison for a murder he did not commit. Now he's one of the stars of 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco.'"Going through what I went through was a tragedy, but I'm here to turn it into a triumph."Legendary actor Danny Glover wanted to be a part of the movie, because of it's important message and it's local creators."They were born and raised here like myself and I love this city. And they see it, de-diversified, they see what's happening in terms of working people pushed out on the margins."'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' will be at the Metreon, Alamo Mission and Grand Lake Theatre on June 7th.