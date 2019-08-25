D23

The Rock, Emily Blunt talk new Disney movie 'Jungle Cruise' at D23 Expo

By Ryan Pearsen
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Rock is honeymooning at a Disney convention.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got married last weekend in Hawaii to longtime partner Lauren Hashian - and then spent Saturday promoting "Jungle Cruise" at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

He says his new wife didn't mind.

SEE ALSO: Everything Disney announced at D23 convention

"She loved it because she knows D23 - as she knows - is named after me. Dwayne. That's where the D comes from," Johnson joked on a red carpet at the convention. "We had a great wedding. Yes. It was really beautiful."

Johnson partnered with Emily Blunt to make the movie based on the Disneyland ride, set to be released next year.

Blunt said her favorite moment making the film came during a comedic bit with Johnson while escaping an "Amazonian tribe."

"The dialogue that happens and the comedy that happened in that - we could not make it through a take without laughing. So I have such a fond memory of it. It was like agony to try and get through the scene," Blunt said.

Johnson added: "It gave me so much joy to make her laugh so hard that the takes were ruined."

"Jungle Cruise," directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also starring Paul Giamatti and Jack Whitehall is to be released next summer.

VIDEOS: Trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEOS: Disney+ trailers released during D23 2019 Expo (1 of 7)

Here's what you can expect to see when the Disney+ streaming service launches on Nov. 12.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimd23moviesmovie newsthe rock
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: New Disneyland parade and other news
D23
D23 2019 Expo: New Disneyland parade and other news
D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of new Avengers Campus
New Disneyland parade 'Magic Happens' coming in 2020
Disney drops first look of Emma Stone as 'punk-rock' Cruella de Vil
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in life-threatening condition after struck by unmarked SFPD car
Climate change divides Democrats at DNC meeting in SF
Block party brings neighbors together for fire preparedness
Football helps heal town ravaged by deadly wildfire
Fmr. Congressman Joe Walsh to take on Trump in GOP primary
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
Troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires
Show More
Disney drops first look of Emma Stone as 'punk-rock' Cruella de Vil
Thousands take part in annual SF Bridge to Bridge Run
School kids show off homegrown video games in Oakland
Andrew Luck announces retirement from NFL, sources tell ESPN
Vogt hits three-homer as Giants beat his former A's club
More TOP STORIES News