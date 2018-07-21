ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend for its 25th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun facts about the movie 'The Sandlot (KTRK)

Heroes get remembered but legends never die, and films like The Sandlot never get old.

It's been two and a half decades since Scotty, Benny the Jet, Ham, Squints and their baseball-loving buddies faced off with The Beast. In honor of the anniversary, the classic family comedy is returning to theaters this weekend.

Fathom Events will be showing the film in select theaters across the country on July 22 and July 24.

The screening will include a sneak peek of a documentary about the making of The Sandlot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesmovie theaterchildrensportsbaseballu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meghan, Prince Harry may visit Bay Area on expected US trip
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Oakland weekend: wine festival, Park Jam at OMCA, 10th annual pig roast, more
5 tours and outdoor events in San Francisco this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Missouri duck boat accident survivor shares her story
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Coworkers discover mother of four killed in Richmond apartment, no suspects named
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
Famous SF bakery in the Mission District set to close next month
Woman struck by lightning at music festival may have been on cellphone
'We're in the midst of an all-out assault on human dignity': Joe Biden
Show More
Protest video has critics seeking SJ's Independent Police Auditor to resign
Sandoval homers to back Rodriguez as Giants beat A's 5-1
Evacuations ordered as Ferguson Fire gets close to Yosemite
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
More News