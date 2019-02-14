The very best movies screening in Berkeley this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 22, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a critical approval rating of 99 percent and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that "The rare trilogy capper that really works, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
It's playing at UA Berkeley 7 (2274 Shattuck Ave.) starting Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
Get a piece of the action at UA Berkeley 7 (2274 Shattuck Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a 74 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
It's screening at UA Berkeley 7 (2274 Shattuck Ave.) through Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Happy Death Day 2U
Tree Gelbman learns that dying over and over again was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
With a 67 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch. Per the site's critical consensus, "A funnier follow-up with a sci-fi bent, 'Happy Death Day 2U' isn't as fiendishly fresh as its predecessor, but fans of the original may still be sufficiently entertained."
Get a piece of the action at UA Berkeley 7 (2274 Shattuck Ave.) through Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare -- a romantic comedy -- and she is the leading lady.
With a 66 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "It follows as many genre conventions as it mocks, but 'Isn't It Romantic' is a feel-good rom-com with some satirical bite and a star well-suited for both."
You can catch it at UA Berkeley 7 (2274 Shattuck Ave.) through Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
