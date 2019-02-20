ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The very best movies screening in Daly City this week

Image: The Favourite/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Daly City.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."

You can catch it at Century 20 Daly City and XD (1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.) through Monday, Feb. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

BlacKkKlansman



Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in August of 2018. "The filmmaker rips from the headlines, but the struggles remain the same," according to Lawrence Ware of Slate, while the Observer's Oliver Jones called it "A kitchen sink and kaleidoscopic study of cultural and institutional racism in America."

You can catch it at Century 20 Daly City and XD (1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.) through Monday, Feb. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World



As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.

Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 22, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.

It's screening at Century 20 Daly City and XD (1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.) through Monday, Feb. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," and the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, The Favourite just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."

It's playing at Century 20 Daly City and XD (1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.) through Saturday, Feb. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," while Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. Green Book may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."

It's screening at Century 20 Daly City and XD (1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.


This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
