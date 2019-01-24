The very best movies screening in Pleasant Hill this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It won for Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
You can catch it at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Wednesday, Jan. 30.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress. It received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Yorgos Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director, Olivia Colman for Best Actress, while Weisz and Stone were for Best Supporting Actress.
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive)Friday, Jan. 25 through Wednesday, Jan. 30.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise - and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
You can catch it at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Wednesday, Jan. 30.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 28. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
It's playing at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive)Friday, Jan. 25 through Wednesday, Jan. 30.
The Kid Who Would Be King
A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.
Set to be released on Friday, Jan. 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Per the site's critical consensus, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures - and repurposes a timeless legend - for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
Get a piece of the action at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) Friday, Jan. 25 through Wednesday, Jan. 30.