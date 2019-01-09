The very best movies screening in Richmond this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. There's still time to catch it in theaters while it's fresh off a win for Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes.
As the site's critical consensus would have it, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's screening at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Thursday, Jan. 17.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
You can catch it at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Thursday, Jan. 17.
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch.
The site's critical consensus notes that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
It's playing at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Thursday, Jan. 17.
Simmba
A corrupt cop enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical police officer until an event transforms his life completely and forces him to choose the righteous path.
With a 60 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 43 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Simmba" is well worth a watch for Bollywood fans who rarely get American big-screen releases. It was the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018.
It's screening at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Thursday, Jan. 10.