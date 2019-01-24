The very best movies screening in Richmond this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It won for Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise - and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
The Kid Who Would Be King
A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.
Set to be released on Friday, Jan. 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures - and repurposes a timeless legend - for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
The film won the Golden Globe for Best Picture: Comedy or Musical, as did Mahershala Ali for Supporting Actor; Farrelly was nominated for Best Director. It received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, while Viggo Mortensen was nominated for Best Actor and Ali for Best Supporting Actor.
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
