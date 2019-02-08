ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The very best movies screening in Richmond this week

By Hoodline
In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Richmond.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

Interested? It's playing at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With an 88 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release, with a consensus that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

Get a piece of the action at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

Catch it on the big screen at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga



Sweety has to contend with her over-enthusiastic family that wants her to get married, but the ultimate truth is that her love might not find acceptance in her family and society.

With a critical approval rating of 75 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" is well worth a watch.

Interested? It's playing at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.

With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

It's playing at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
