The very best movies screening in Richmond this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Feb.14. Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," while Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
Interested? It's playing at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Friday, March 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
It's screening at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
The recently released "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. " 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.
You can catch it at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Friday, March 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 73 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, " Cold Pursuit' works as intended."
It's screening at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Friday, March 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 68 percent and an Audience Score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," while Bilge Ebiri of New York Magazine/Vulture said, "It's the Inception of rom-coms. Sort of."
It's screening at Century 16 Hilltop (3200 Klose Way) through Friday, March 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
