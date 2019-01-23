The very best movies screening in San Jose this week

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worthwhile? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around San Jose.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

It's screening at AMC Eastridge 15 (2190 Eastridge Loop) through Thursday, Jan. 24; San Jose Showplace Icon at Valley Fair (2855 Stevens Creek Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 24; AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) through Thursday, Jan. 31; and Century 20 Oakridge and XD (925 Blossom Hill Road) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

It's screening at San Jose Showplace Icon at Valley Fair (2855 Stevens Creek Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 24; CineArts @ Santana Row (3088 Olsen Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 31; and AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Eastridge 15 (2190 Eastridge Loop) through Thursday, Jan. 24; AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) through Thursday, Jan. 31; Century 20 Oakridge and XD (925 Blossom Hill Road) through Thursday, Jan. 31; and CineLux Almaden Cafe & Lounge (2306 Almaden Road) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Stan & Ollie



With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public

With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28, with a consensus that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."

It's screening at AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) and Century 20 Oakridge and XD (925 Blossom Hill Road) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.

Set to be released on Friday, Jan. 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Eastridge 15 (2190 Eastridge Loop) through Monday, Jan. 28; AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) through Thursday, Jan. 31; Century 20 Oakridge and XD (925 Blossom Hill Road) through Thursday, Jan. 31; and CineLux Almaden Cafe & Lounge (2306 Almaden Road) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
