The very best movies screening in San Mateo this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
---
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has gotten stellar reviews since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, The Favourite has become a favorite since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Catch it on the big screen at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With a critical approval rating of 88 percent and an audience score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, The Kid Who Would Be King has proven a solid option since its release. The site's critical consensus has it that "The Kid Who Would Be King recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
Set to be released on Friday, February 8, Cold Pursuit already has a critical approval rating of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that "Cold Pursuit delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
It's screening at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Green Book has proven a solid option since its release on November 16. The site's critical consensus has it that "Green Book takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
It's screening at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13.