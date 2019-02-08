ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The very best movies screening in San Mateo this week

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around San Mateo.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

---

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has gotten stellar reviews since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, The Favourite has become a favorite since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Catch it on the big screen at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With a critical approval rating of 88 percent and an audience score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, The Kid Who Would Be King has proven a solid option since its release. The site's critical consensus has it that "The Kid Who Would Be King recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released on Friday, February 8, Cold Pursuit already has a critical approval rating of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that "Cold Pursuit delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

It's screening at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Green Book has proven a solid option since its release on November 16. The site's critical consensus has it that "Green Book takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

It's screening at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, February 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Mateo
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The very best movies screening in Redwood City this week
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Bay Area school kids treated to free performance of Snow White
SF weekend: 'Chinatown Sweets,' oyster and stout festival, Botanical Garden meditation, more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Armed man barricaded in Denny's restaurant in Campbell
Caltrans monitoring concrete repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Chill and unsettled weekend
NTSB arrives in SF to investigate gas pipe line explosion
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Source provides theory on why concrete is falling from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Show More
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Acting attorney general faces grilling from House Democrats
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Congressional negotiators closing in on border security deal
Movie shoot makes horrendous San Francisco traffic even worse
More News