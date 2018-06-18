EMERYVILLE, Calif. --Families going to watch "Incredibles 2" are seeing a new warning outside movie theaters.
RELATED: From Mr. Incredible to Mr. Mom: plot reveals from the 'Incredibles 2' director
Movie theaters across the country have placed signs to warn customers with epilepsy about flashing lights during the movie.
Full coverage on recent Pixar movies here.
Some have expressed concerns about flashing lights in the new Incredibles 2 movie. If you are among the 3% of people who live with photosensitive epilepsy, you may want to be cautious about seeing this film. About photosensitive epilepsy: https://t.co/CW17vQILSB pic.twitter.com/EZp3De5Ryd— Epilepsy Foundation (@EpilepsyFdn) June 16, 2018
Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.