PIXAR

Movie theaters warn customers with epilepsy about 'Incredibles 2'

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a health warning for those with epilepsy who go to see Incredibles 2. (KTRK)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. --
Families going to watch "Incredibles 2" are seeing a new warning outside movie theaters.

RELATED: From Mr. Incredible to Mr. Mom: plot reveals from the 'Incredibles 2' director

Movie theaters across the country have placed signs to warn customers with epilepsy about flashing lights during the movie.

Full coverage on recent Pixar movies here.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthealthmovie newsu.s. & worldpixarwarningdisneyEmerald Lake Hills
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PIXAR
Bay Area LIFE: Celebrate friendship and fun at Pixar Pier!
Magical Pixar Pier debuts at Disney California Adventure
Disneyland's Pixar Pier opening with new Incredicoaster
VIDEO: 'Incredibles 2' plot reveals
More pixar
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News