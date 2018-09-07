ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

This weekend in Oakland: Pride, First Fridays, Anita Baker and more

Photo: Oakland Pride/Facebook

By Hoodline
It's Pride weekend in Oakland! We have the full rundown, plus a few other events like First Fridays, a concert, a day in the park and a walking tour.

Oakland First Fridays



Photo: Oakland First Fridays/Facebook

It's once again the first Friday of the month, and Oakland's street artists, food vendors, craft makers, musicians, dancers, DJs, and more will be coming together for another night of art and fun.

September's event is in honor of Pride, with Sissy Slays coordinating and DJ Spiider hosting. There's even a Kiki Ball with a contest and cash prizes, so arrive early and be ready to win.

When: Friday, September 7, 5-9 pm.

Where: Telegraph Avenue from West Grand to 27th Street

Price: Free

Click here for more details

Anita Baker at Paramount Theater



Photo: Anita Baker/Facebook

If you like 80's R&B, then you know Anita Baker. The singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the most popular in the genre, and over the course of three decades, she's won eight Grammys and four American Music Awards. In 2013, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Now, she's coming to perform at the Paramount Theater for Pride weekend.

When: Friday and Saturday, September 7-8, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theater, 2025 Broadway
Price: $53.50-197.50

Click here for more details

13th Annual Day in the Park



Photo: 13th Annual Day in the Park/Facebook

This family-friendly annual event at Maxwell Park features lots of activities for kids (including prizes), a fabulous live music stage, local arts & crafts vendors, a raffle and more. And if you're feeling hungry, there will be food vendors on site.

When: Saturday, September 8, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Maxwell Park, 4618 Allendale Avenue

Price: Free

Click here for more details

Oakland Pride: Parade and Festival



Photo: Oakland Pride/Facebook

This daylong event for Oakland's LGBTQ community and allies kicks off with a pancake breakfast at Oakland City Hall, followed by a parade and festival. Four stages of music will be featured, with Amara La Negra of Love and Hip Hop: Miami as the headliner. There's also a family fun zone in the children's garden with activities geared toward families. For more info, check out our full story on this year's Pride event.
When: Sunday, September 9, 10:30 a.m. (parade) and festival 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: The parade starts at at Oakland City Hall (Broadway and 14th Street), and ends at the stage and festival site, at Broadway & 20th Street.

Price: $10 general admission, $5 for children under 12

Click here for more details

City Center Walking Tour



Photo: City Center Walking Tour/Facebook

The City of Oakland offers regular 90-minute walking tours through Oakland's downtown districts, and this Sunday, writer and historian Annalee Allen will offer a historic stroll through City Center. The tour is free, but to schedule a group tour, there is a nominal fee attached. To make a reservation or to request a custom tour, call (510) 238-3234 or e-mail aallen@oaklandnet.com.

When: Sunday, September 9, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: City Center, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza

Price: Free

Click here for more details
