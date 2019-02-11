ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Thousands sign petition to stop Cardi B from performing at rodeo, livestock show in Houston

Over 14,000 people have called on Grammy award winning artist Cardi B to not perform at the rodeo, but not because they don't like her music.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Thousands of people have signed a petition to stop rapper Cardi B from taking the stage at RodeoHouston, but it's not because they don't like her music.

An online petition says the Grammy Award winner is an animal lover with 11 dogs.
The petition is asking her to stand up for the animals that they say are abused at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, by canceling her performance.

While the petition has gathered more than 14,000 signatures, Cardi B is still scheduled to perform March 1 at NRG Stadium.

