ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Tis the season: SF Symphony brings holiday hits to Davies Symphony Hall [Sponsored]

Image: Courtesy of SF Symphony

By Hoodline
This is a sponsored post from the San Francisco Symphony.
---

With winter weather just around the corner, the San Francisco Symphony is gearing up for a festive array of concerts that are naughty and nice, with all the spice!

Bring your friends and family to get into the holiday spirit with four seasonal showcases, from an internationally flavored "little orchestra" to a modern holiday classic projected on the big screen.

And did we mention the death-defying acrobatic feats, or the vocal fireworks of a global sensation? Holidays with the Symphony is the perfect way to make the season bright.

First up is Pink Martini, a confluence of cabaret, samba, retro pop and jazz from vocalist China Forbes and bandleader and pianist Thomas Lauderdale.

Billed as a "little orchestra," the group joins the Symphony to toast the Christmas season -- shaken, not stirred -- with a performance of Yuletide carols and holiday standards.

Next up is a screening of Tim Burton's 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, where protagonist Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, stumbles through a portal into Christmas Town. The SF Symphony's Ted Sperling will conduct Danny Elfman's quirky score for the film live, as it unspools on the big screen.

For one night only, Cirque de la Symphonie brings the wonderment of the circus to Davies Symphony Hall, with aerial flyers, acrobats, contortionists and more. The talented performers will share the stage with a full orchestra, playing an array of festive holiday hits. Don't miss this stunning performance, where music takes flight!

Finally, join critically acclaimed vocalist Vanessa Williams and the world-renowned Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir for Holiday Soul with Vanessa Williams, an evening of soul, jazz and Christmas classics.

Known for her chart-topping hit "Save the Best for Last," Williams' soulful voice will pair with the Gospel Choir's powerful harmonies to bring an electrifying holiday performance to the concert hall.

For more information on these upcoming performances, check out the full holiday schedule at Davies Symphony Hall:

Grab your holiday tickets before they're gone!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area LIFE: Harlem Globetrotters stand up to bullying
BAY AREA LIFE: Montalvo Arts Center
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailers
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Camp Fire
Big rig crash involving 20 cars closes NB Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Terrifying video shows family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise
SF company collects donations to help employees impacted by Camp Fire
Gov. Jerry Brown says state is 'maxed out' responding to wildfires
Camp Fire survivor recalls moment he escape surrounded by flames
Show More
Camp Fire: Death toll reaches 42, highest in Calif. history
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up near Lake Sherwood
Warriors suspend Draymond Green for 1 game after testy exchange with Kevin Durant
'Rosie the Riveter' remembers Veteran husband and WWII
More News