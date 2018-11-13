'Tis the season: SF Symphony brings holiday hits to Davies Symphony Hall [Sponsored]

---
With winter weather just around the corner, the San Francisco Symphony is gearing up for a festive array of concerts that are naughty and nice, with all the spice!
Bring your friends and family to get into the holiday spirit with four seasonal showcases, from an internationally flavored "little orchestra" to a modern holiday classic projected on the big screen.
And did we mention the death-defying acrobatic feats, or the vocal fireworks of a global sensation? Holidays with the Symphony is the perfect way to make the season bright.
First up is Pink Martini, a confluence of cabaret, samba, retro pop and jazz from vocalist China Forbes and bandleader and pianist Thomas Lauderdale.
Billed as a "little orchestra," the group joins the Symphony to toast the Christmas season -- shaken, not stirred -- with a performance of Yuletide carols and holiday standards.
Next up is a screening of Tim Burton's 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, where protagonist Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, stumbles through a portal into Christmas Town. The SF Symphony's Ted Sperling will conduct Danny Elfman's quirky score for the film live, as it unspools on the big screen.
For one night only, Cirque de la Symphonie brings the wonderment of the circus to Davies Symphony Hall, with aerial flyers, acrobats, contortionists and more. The talented performers will share the stage with a full orchestra, playing an array of festive holiday hits. Don't miss this stunning performance, where music takes flight!
Finally, join critically acclaimed vocalist Vanessa Williams and the world-renowned Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir for Holiday Soul with Vanessa Williams, an evening of soul, jazz and Christmas classics.
Known for her chart-topping hit "Save the Best for Last," Williams' soulful voice will pair with the Gospel Choir's powerful harmonies to bring an electrifying holiday performance to the concert hall.
For more information on these upcoming performances, check out the full holiday schedule at Davies Symphony Hall:
- Pink Martini with the San Francisco Symphony, Tuesday, November 27-Wednesday, November 28
- Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Friday, November 30-Thursday, December 6
- Cirque de la Symphonie, Wednesday, December 5
- Holiday Soul with Vanessa Williams, Friday, December 7-Saturday, December 8
Grab your holiday tickets before they're gone!