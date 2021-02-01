Legendary singer Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Grammy award winning artist Tony Bennett is battling Alzheimer's disease.His family revealed the diagnosis in an extensive interview with AARP that was published this morning. The 94-year-old was officially diagnosed four years ago, but his family has kept it a secret until now. His wife says that he was already showing signs when he was recording the album Cheek to Cheek with Lady Gaga as far back as 2014.Bennett is a native of New York City, but his connections to the Bay Area run deep. He considers San Francisco his second "hometown" and there's even a statue of him outside the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. There are no plans to stop singing - in fact his team of neurologists have him singing twice a week to help stimulate his brain.Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.