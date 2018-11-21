Top budget travel picks: Oakland to Seattle

According to the New York Times, Seattle, Washington, is one of the best places to visit in 2018.
Home to tech giants, research institutions, and major professional sports teams, Seattle manages to maintain a local feel, offering residents and tourists plenty of street festivals, performing arts, scenic parks, and unique neighborhoods, each with its own unique flavor.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Oakland and Seattle on travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Seattle to get you excited about your next excursion.
Flight deals to Seattle
Currently, the cheapest flights between Oakland and Seattle are scheduled to depart on December 15 and return on December 19. Alaska Airlines currently has tickets for $137 round-trip.
There are also deals to be had earlier in December. If you fly out of Oakland on December 8 and return from Seattle on December 11, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $142 round-trip.
Top Seattle hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Seattle's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner. The selection is based on price, proximity to activities, and customer satisfaction.
The Green Tortoise Hostel (105 1/2 Pike St.)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Green Tortoise Hostel. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $132.
The Inn at El Gaucho (2505 First Ave.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Inn at El Gaucho. Rooms are currently set at $93/night.
The Seattle Airport Marriott (3201 S. 176th St.)
A third option is The Seattle Airport Marriott. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $109/night.
Top picks for dining and drinking
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Seattle's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Beecher's Handmade Cheese (1600 Pike Place)
One of Seattle's most popular restaurants is Beecher's Handmade Cheese, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Skyscanner.
"I'm making a trip to Seattle solely to get Beecher's mac and cheese," wrote visitor Sophia. "If you end up loving it, on your way out of SeaTac airport, there's a Beecher's in Terminal C where you can bring home the yummy goodness!"
Pike Place Chowder (1530 Post Alley)
Another popular dining destination is Pike Place Chowder, with 4.6 stars from 71 reviews.
As this longtime chowder spot puts it: "nothing says Seattle like the Space Needle and the Public Market. And nothing speaks chowder like Pike Place Chowder."
Featured local attractions
Not sure what to do in Seattle, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Pike Place Market (85 Pike St.)
First up is Pike Place Market.
Arguably one of the most popular destinations in the city of Seattle, this open-air market first opened in 1907.
Home to the original Starbucks store, "Pike Place is a Seattle landmark for good reasons," wrote one visitor. "There's fresh and local produce, and artisan foods. The fish sellers are entertaining and excellent. It's a great place to buy flowers as well."
The Space Needle (400 Broad St.)
The Space Needle is the most recognizable feature of one of the most famous skylines in the world. Climb to the top for 360-degree views of Seattle, and grab souvenirs at the gift shop on the bottom floor. The rotating restaurant, Skyline, serves up dizzying dishes and a rare experience.
Chihuly Garden and Glass (305 Harrison St.)
Lastly, spend some time at Chihuly Garden and Glass, a sculpture garden featuring the intricate and elaborate glass sculptures of artist Dale Chihuly.
"It is a must-visit for Seattle, " wrote visitor Avinash. "You'll see an amazing display of art."