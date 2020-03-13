Best Dressed: Celebrities flock to the red carpet with gowns fit for a princess

"Stargirl" actress Grace VanderWaal was a vision in white at the movie's premiere in Hollywood. The singer-songwriter showcased her eccentricity and paid homage to the Disney+ film with star-shaped glitter eye shadow.
Sam Heughan delivered the heat at the Los Angeles premiere of his new action film, "Bloodshot." The actor wore a trim-fit burgundy suit and black tie.
Freida Pinto was absolutely radiant in a yellow Indian-inspired gown at the premiere for Disney Junior's groundbreaking new animated show, "Mira, Royal Detective." The actress topped off the floral-print ensemble with a matching full-length jacket and large necklaces.
"Black-ish" star Marsai Martin had fun at the 2020 Sisters' Awards with a pastel pink, ruffled Mark Jacobs dress. The 15-year-old actress and producer was honored at the brunch for her social and cultural achievements as well as her support in raising funds for young women to attend Spelman College.
At the Mountbatten Music Festival in England Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle stood out in a scarlet Safiyaa column gown. The dress was fit for a royal with its demi cape.
Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the original Mulan in 1998, looked majestic at the premiere of Disney's live-action reboot. The actress wore a strapless floral-print metallic gown.
Lastly, the number one best-dressed celebrity on Williams' list is "Mulan" leading lady Yifei Liu. The actress glowed in a golden Elie Saab gown, which was detailed with intricate embroidery and fit for a princess.