Designer Tory Burch says dog is home safe after missing in Central Park

NEW YORK -- Designer Tory Burch says that her dog "Chicken" has been found safe and is now home after going missing in Central Park.

The fashion designer made the happy announcement on her Instagram account.



Burch had put out a plea the day before, saying a couple was seen walking away with her puppy after she had run off.

In her post, she said, "Thank you to the couple who found her, kept her safe and brought her home. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out and for all of your support - especially the pet-lovers of NYC."

There's no word on if she paid the couple the $10,000 reward that she had offered up for Chicken's safe return.
