Toy box opens one last time as 'Toy Story 4' hits theaters

By Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're a fan of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, today's your day, Toy Story 4 is hitting theaters around the country.

The latest sequel in the Disney-Pixar classic introduces a handmade toy named Forky. Cowboy Woody reunites with the rest of the gang to help Forky return to his owner Bonnie.

Valerie LaPointe supervised the story at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville. She says the characters learn new lessons about what it means to be a toy.

"It's sort of Woody takes it upon himself to get Forky back to Bonnie because she cares so much about him. He's this new toy that she's made but she's very important to him.so that becomes his task as he just feels like this is my big job and make sure Bonnie's happy and this is the way to do it," says LaPointe.

She says Toy Story 4 features eye catching advances in animation quality.

Disney is the parent company of both Pixar and ABC7.
