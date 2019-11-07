Arts & Entertainment

Forky from 'Toy Story 4' stars in new series 'Forky Asks A Question' on Disney+

By and Marsha Jordan
Forky, the breakout star of "Toy Story 4," is getting his own series on the new Disney+ streaming service that's launching next week.

Actor Tony Hale said the opportunity to bring the humble spork-turned-toy character to life on screen was both amazing and overwhelming.

Hale said it was an easy decision when he was asked to continue voicing the character for the "Forky Asks A Question" series on Disney+.

"I'm crazy about this character and I'm crazy about Pixar," Hale said.

RELATED: Into the 'Sporkshop': How Forky from 'Toy Story 4' came to be

"Forky was made simply, he looks at things very simply and the shorts are very simple questions," Hale said about the new series.

Hale said the episodes are "done beautifully and they're funny and it's a very simple format much like him."

Click here to learn more about Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentpixaractordisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART hero employee opens up about miracle rescue
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
BURGLARY FAIL: Caught on camera falling through ceiling
Tunnel Tops Project in San Francisco kicks off second phase
Girls' Festival to be held in San Francisco this weekend
'Marvel's Hero Project' to feature 11-year-old boy's activism
'Ok Boomer': Viral insult casts light on generational divide
Show More
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Dense fog creates hazardous commute in Bay Area
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy start, afternoon warming trend
More TOP STORIES News