AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Tracee Ellis Ross dishes about host gig at tonight's American Music Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Even though she has been around the spotlight since she was a baby, Tracee Ellis Ross is nervous about hosting the AMAs. (KGO-TV)

By
"What have I gotten myself into?"

Even though she stars on the hit show 'Blackish' on ABC. Even though she's been around the spotlight since she was a baby. Even though she's already hosted the American Music Awards once before-- Tracee Ellis Ross is nervous as she gets ready to host the awards show for the second year in a row.

"Oh, absolutely, I've been thinking it for a couple of weeks," she told ABC7 Mornings anchor Reggie Aqui.

Thank goodness she has some good advice to lean on from mom (who, by the way, and no big deal or anything, is Miss Diana Ross).

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross excited to host American Music Awards for second time

"I was told young by my mom when I was in high school, when I got nervous at a talent show. I was singing. And she said, 'Nervousness is just excitement with a different label.' So, I will get very excited right before that curtain goes up."


There is a lot to get excited about for the 2018 American Music Awards. The show will start with Taylor Swift who hasn't performed on an awards show stage in three years. Jennifer Lopez will be debuting a song from her upcoming movie. Cardi B performs as does Post Malone. And then, there are the "Carries." Carrie Underwood and Mariah Carey.

"Mariah has not been back to the AMA stage since 2008," Ross said. "And we all know a Mariah Carey performance leaves us at the edge of our seats, so I am looking forward to that."

Ross is also looking forward to the fashion. She, as her 5 million Instagram followers already know, loves the runway.

"I feel like it's the best front row seat to a great party," Ross said. "I'm hosting it, I have a captive audience, I get to change my clothes a hundred times and I get to see the greatest performances ever. It's like I get to be the belle of the ball for three hours and it's great."

The American Music Awards airs Tuesday, October 9th at 8 p.m. on ABC7.

For the latest stories and videos from the American Music Awards go to this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardsu.s. & worldaward showsmusicblack'ish
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tracee Ellis Ross excited to host AMAs for second time
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Jennifer Lopez and more to perform at AMAs
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Tracee Ellis Ross excited to host AMAs for second time
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
More american music awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Voice of 'Little Mermaid' surprises N.J. couple at their wedding
Civic Center Plaza to get holiday 'Winter Park' with ice-skating rink
Jennifer Lopez and more to perform at AMAs
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect in handcuffs allegedly steals police car in San Jose
Trump says UN ambassador Nikki Haley to leave at end of year
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Santa Rosa neighborhood celebrates, reflects 1 year after North Bay Fires
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 2 storm
Mexican couple accused of killing as many as 20 women
Nikki Haley and other notable Trump resignations, firings
Napa Co. tests new alert system, doesn't go as planned
Show More
DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Skull spotted in Michael satellite imagery
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Wildlife workers save leopard trapped in well
French bulldog throws tantrum over closed park
More News